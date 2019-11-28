Shirley Ann Nefe went to be with the Lord on November 25, 2019. She was born on October 18, 1936 in Frankenmuth to the late Gerald and Eleanor (Techentien) Eichinger. Shirley grew up in Frankenmuth and this is where she married Ken Nefe. He preceded her in death on September 3, 2016.
Shirley was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church where she served the Altar Guild, counted offerings, was a bulletin assistant, and performed numerous other volunteer activities.
She enjoyed reading, camping, and traveling to all 50 states and several countries.
Surviving are her sons Kim Nefe and Keith (Connie) Nefe; grandchildren Danielle Nefe and Diana Smith
; great granddaughter Ellynor Boman; sisters Betty Weber and Dorothy Curtis; as well as cousins, nieces, and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Shirley was preceded in death by her brother Robert Eichinger and sister Beatrice Arnott.
Funeral services for Shirley will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 30 at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 1501 North Saginaw Road, with Reverend Gary Lyvere officiating. Burial will be in Midland City Cemetery. Her family will receive friends at Ware Smith Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 West Wheeler St., on Friday evening from 4-7 p.m. and at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Our Savior Lutheran Church or Cancer Services of Midland.