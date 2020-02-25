Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sidney George Babcock. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sidney George Babcock

Sidney George Babcock, 74, of Midland, passed away Feb. 11, 2020, at the Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center after a lengthy illness. Sid was born Jan. 28, 1946, in Midland County, the second of three children born to the late Russell and Dorothy (Gordon) Babcock.

Sid went to school at the Midland Public Schools, graduating from Midland High School in 1964. After graduation, Sid was drafted into the U.S. Army and served a tour of duty in Vietnam from 1966 to 1967. After his honorable discharge, Sid was employed with The Dow Chemical Co. where he remained employed until his retirement in 2001.

The former Orene Agnes

Sid enjoyed working on his antique cars and being outdoors. He also enjoyed traveling with his wife and family. He was also active with the Midland Historical Society. He was also actively involved in genealogy with his wife. Sid also enjoyed entertaining his two children and their children.

Surviving are his two sons, Russell (Leigh) Babcock and Gregory (Tammy) Babcock; along with nine grandchildren. Sid is also survived by his two sisters, Connie Mashue and Vickie Ribucan. Sid is also survived by a number of close family friends.

Visitation will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Floyd Church of God, 1015 W. Chippewa River Road, Midland. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. at the church with Pastor Steve Gulick officiating. A luncheon at the church will follow the service.









Sidney George BabcockSidney George Babcock, 74, of Midland, passed away Feb. 11, 2020, at the Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center after a lengthy illness. Sid was born Jan. 28, 1946, in Midland County, the second of three children born to the late Russell and Dorothy (Gordon) Babcock.Sid went to school at the Midland Public Schools, graduating from Midland High School in 1964. After graduation, Sid was drafted into the U.S. Army and served a tour of duty in Vietnam from 1966 to 1967. After his honorable discharge, Sid was employed with The Dow Chemical Co. where he remained employed until his retirement in 2001.The former Orene Agnes Smith married Sidney Babcock on July 12, 1969. Together they built their home in Midland and raised their two sons. They were married 41 years when Orene passed away on Oct. 23, 2010.Sid enjoyed working on his antique cars and being outdoors. He also enjoyed traveling with his wife and family. He was also active with the Midland Historical Society. He was also actively involved in genealogy with his wife. Sid also enjoyed entertaining his two children and their children.Surviving are his two sons, Russell (Leigh) Babcock and Gregory (Tammy) Babcock; along with nine grandchildren. Sid is also survived by his two sisters, Connie Mashue and Vickie Ribucan. Sid is also survived by a number of close family friends.Visitation will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Floyd Church of God, 1015 W. Chippewa River Road, Midland. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. at the church with Pastor Steve Gulick officiating. A luncheon at the church will follow the service. Published in Midland Daily News on Feb. 25, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Midland Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close