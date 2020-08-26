Sidney 'Sid' L. King

Sidney "Sid" L. King, 73, of Port Richey, Fla., formerly of Midland, Mich., passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 21, 2020, as Regional Medical Center Bayonet Point, Hudson, Fla. Sid was born in Midland, MI on April 17, 1947, to Floyd and Elva King. After graduating from Midland High School, he worked at The Dow Chemical Company in their Saran Division, until he retired in 1999; but did take a four-year leave from Dow, to serve in the United States Air Force from 1966-1970. Sid had a keen love for the outdoors, being a lifelong avid hunter and fisherman. Sid was also a "car guy," and loved watching NASCAR, as well as having restored numerous classic cars and motorcycles, over the years. And he enjoyed creating art in his spare time and in more recent years he broadened his artistic genre, and even sold a piece that he created. A quiet and gentle man, he was well liked by all that knew him. He married his loving wife, Colleen King, on May 1, 1982, and shared many happy memories, over their 38 years of marriage.

Colleen survives him, along with his two daughters, Wendy King (Shawn Downing) and Sasha King (Jessie Parham); four grandchildren, Andrew Smith (Alicia Aeschliman), Jessalynne Smith, Zane DuLude, and Liam Nangle; two brothers, Joe King (Mary), and J.D. King (Maria); two sisters-in-law, Loretta King and Terri King; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. He was also looking forward to the upcoming arrival of his first great-granddaughter, Arya Aeschliman. He was preceded in death by both of his parents; his son, Jeremy DuLude; and two of his brothers, Lonnie King and Rick King.

Due to the challenges in place to mitigate the current pandemic, there are no specific plans in place for Sid's memorial, at this time. If you wish to join the family in honoring Sid's life, at a later date, please email celebratingsid@gmail.com

or call/text 989-492-2000, to be put on the contact list, after formal plans are made. In lieu of flowers, mourners are asked to simply enjoy some time outdoors, or doing something else that they love, in Sid's honor.



