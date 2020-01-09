Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Sidney "Sid" Steck. View Sign Service Information Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home 1615 West Milwaukee Storm Lake , IA 50588 (712)-732-1911 Visitation 5:30 PM - 8:00 PM Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home STORM LAKE , MI View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Lakeside Presbyterian Church Storm Lake , MI View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lakeside Presbyterian Church in Storm Lake. Burial will be in the Storm Lake Cemetery in Storm Lake. Visitation will take place Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 from 5:30-8 p.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in STORM LAKE. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be given to Faith, Hope, & Charity: 1815 W. Milwaukee Ave. Storm Lake, Iowa 50588; Palmer Chiropractic College:



Sidney Allen Steck, the son of Tonnis and Fern (Marshall) Steck, was born Aug. 28, 1940 in Fort Dodge, Iowa. As an infant, Sid was baptized into the Baptist faith in Fort Dodge. Growing up, Sid attended grade school and high school in Fort Dodge. He graduated from Fort Dodge High School in 1958. After high school, he continued his education by attending Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport, Iowa where he graduated with his doctor of chiropractic degree. He practiced chiropractic for over 30 years in Storm Lake and 10 years in Fort Dodge.



On June 20, 1959, Sid was united in marriage to JoAnn (Faine) Steck at First Presbyterian Church in Fort Dodge, Iowa. The couple was blessed with three children: Kirk, Kelli and Kevin. Kirk passed in June 1999 and JoAnn passed in July of 2011. On Aug. 31, 2013, Sid was united in marriage to Audre (Foos) Steck at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish in Midland.



Sid was an active member of the Lake Creek Country Club and Leisure World Coyote Run and Huron Lake Golf Courses. He also helped start the nonprofit organization, "Faith, Hope, and Charity," that serves special needs children. In his free time, Sidney liked to golf, play cards, attend dances, listen to music and spend time with friends and family. Sid made friends wherever he went.



Sid was preceded in death by his wife, JoAnn Steck; son, Kirk Steck; parents, Tonnis and Fern Steck; brother, William Steck; and sisters, Anita (Harry) Barnes Clayton and Violet Steck.



Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Audre Steck; children, Kelli Steck and Kevin (Gloria) Steck; brother, Daryl (Marlene) Steck; stepchildren, Chris (Fred) Cotaras, Allen Foos, Kathy (David) Klawuhn and Michael (Diane) Foos; grandchildren, Kody Mulder, Taylor Mulder, Ryan Steck, Hailey Steck; eight step-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Vicky Steck and Janet (Will) Zabel; brothers-in-law, Jim (Jan) Faine and John (Amy) Faine; extended family and friends.

