Siegfried Werner "Ziggy" Jaschinsky.

Siegfried "Ziggy" Werner Jaschinsky, 92, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. He was the son of Gustav, a forester, and Augusta Jaschinsky. He was born on March 23, 1928 in Bierswalde, East Prussia.

He attended a small school in Goldap, East Prussia, and later studied business during his early teens as was the education system at the time. During World War II and the young age of 14, Siegfried was sent to the west border of East Prussia along with 800 other boys to dig trenches for soldiers and tank traps to stop the advancing Russian army. His family fled Goldap, Seeganau, and eventually Seebrock keeping ahead of the fighting. The last evacuation found 15-year-old Siegfried separated from his family for eight months traveling with groups of people he didn't know, but always heading west.

After he arrived in West Germany and reunited with his family, he met his lifelong sweetheart, Herta Gerdes. They were married on April 8, 1948 and were about to celebrate their 72nd wedding anniversary. Economic recovery was difficult for Germany and unemployment was high. The Allied countries had established the Displaced Persons Act; and since East Prussia no longer existed, Herta and Siegfried were given an opportunity to immigrate to the USA with their two daughters – ages 3 years and six weeks old.

They arrived in Midland and worked off their passage at the Sias Farm in Midland. They were immediately greeted by a group of Germany immigrants living in the Auburn area – the Beaver Road Baptist Church. It was while attending there, that Siegfried came to a saving knowledge of Jesus Christ. He walked closely with God and had a strong relationship with his Savior. His faith was as strong as the trees he loved to plant, and his influence will forever remain in the lives of all who knew him. It was always a pleasure to hear him pray.

The Beaver church later became the First Baptist Church of Auburn where he faithfully attended and worked on several committees. He was a trustee, grounds keeper and an AWANA leader. He was also active with the Sanford Senior Center and was a Meals on Wheels volunteer. He was a blood donor with the Ernie Wallace Blood Bank for over 30 years. He had a servant's heart and volunteered wherever he could. As a result of his activity in the community, his generosity and his gentle spirit, he was loved by many. Many called him Opa. He was an avid gardener and his flowers and vegetables were legendary. He also took after his father with his love of the forest. It was said he would plant five new trees and six would grow. He loved tending his own beehives and enjoyed being a beekeeper.

Siegfried worked hard all his life and always had employment. He worked for Camps Cars, Borden Dairy, Sani-Seal Dairy, Englehardt Dairy, Bay City Public Schools and eventually Midland Public where he culminated his career as head custodian at Midland High School.

Siegfried was a wonderful, loving and devoted husband and always a gentle, kind and always present father. His legacy will live on in the lives of his daughters and their families. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Herta; his daughters, Sigrid (Reinhart) Spittka, Ruth (Charles) Wentz, Lisa Sanders all of Midland. Seven grandchildren called him Opa: Paul Spittka of Supala, Okla., Nicole Spittka Abbott of Midland, Andrew Wentz of Beaverton, Eric Wentz of Oakwood, Ga., Tim Wentz of Midland, Kayla Sanders Ferguson of Connecticut and Evan Sanders of Detroit. Eleven great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren (one more on the way) called him Opapa. His several nieces and nephews are all in London or Germany. He has one surviving sister, Dora Clark of England. He was preceded in death by his brother, Heinz; and his sister, Eva both of Germany.

A private, immediate family only service will be held on Friday, April 3, 2020 due to the current health issues. A celebration of life service will be held. Date to be determined after current social gathering restrictions are lifted.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Sanford Senior Center, 3243 N. West River Road, Sanford, 48657 or Auburn First Baptist Church, 4853 S. Garfield Road, Auburn, 48611.

Thanks to the doctors and nurses who have taken care of Siegfried through several open-heart surgeries and other health conditions.

Siegfried always enjoyed life and was a fighter during his flight through Prussia, Poland and Germany; he never gave up fighting for each day until the Lord called him home.

Garfield Road, Auburn, 48611.Thanks to the doctors and nurses who have taken care of Siegfried through several open-heart surgeries and other health conditions.Siegfried always enjoyed life and was a fighter during his flight through Prussia, Poland and Germany; he never gave up fighting for each day until the Lord called him home.

