She was born March 3, 1919 in Chicago to the late Donna (Halushka) and Michael Korzin of Minsk, Belarus. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, Raymond L. Sanders. The middle child of nine, only one survives her, Tanya Burgeson Marzari; and also one surviving sister-in-law, Dottie Korzin.



Two daughters and their spouses returned her love and gave tremendous support since her husband's passing: Nina and David Frurip of Midland, and Lisa and James Lyles of Melrose, Mass.



Four loving granddaughters benefited from her memorable love and nurturing: Emily (Joseph) Wodark, Diana Frurip, Caroline (Joseph) Ring and Irina Lyles. Three great-grandchildren were her pride.



Sonia and Ray raised their girls in Chicago, Ill., South Holland Ill. and Birch Lake near Vandalia, Mich. They retired to their beloved Birch Lake and Ellenton, Fla. where they continued to build beautiful homes and live lives full of friends, travel, ballroom dancing, card playing, dinner parties, golfing, swimming, sewing, redecorating, shopping…. Everything was always done "to the nines!" as Ray would say. Sonia took sewing, cooking, entertaining and home décor to a Martha Stewart professional level.



After graduating from Kelly High School in Chicago she joined the furrier trade sewing fur coats and hats. During World War II she was a "Rosie the Riveter" and joined forces with Crane Company making steel valves for the U.S. Navy. After the war she continued her high quality profession in the fur workrooms of Chicago including Sikora Furs, Evans, Carol Ware Furs at Bonwit Teller and I. Magnin.



Sonia was raised in the Russian Orthodox Church and with her husband became a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Chicago, Grace Lutheran Church, South Holland, Ill., Hope Lutheran Church, Bradenton Fla. and St. Peters Lutheran Church, Three Rivers, Mich.



Sonia passed away May 23, 2019 after celebrating her 100th birthday at King's Daughters Home, Midland where she developed nurturing friendships and received superlative loving care. We are forever grateful. A celebration of life and burial will be held this summer. Arrangements are under the care of Wilson MILLER Funeral Home where personal messages of condolence may be offered at www.wilson-miller.com

