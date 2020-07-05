1/1
Sonya Marie Brown
1979 - 2020
Sonya Marie Brown

In loving memory of Sonya (Beener) Marie Brown who went to meet her Lord on June 26, 2020. She was born on Oct. 19, 1979 to Joseph and Kay (LaLone) Brown.
Sonya worked as a waitress at Pi's and Asian Express and also a metal scrapper.
She will be remembered for her love of life. She had a very big heart, she enjoyed being with family and friends, and had a love for animals.
Sonya is survived by her loving daughter, SkyLynn Jo Brown and mother, Kay Brown. She is also survived by her siblings, Joseph (Victoria Smith) Brinkman, Angel (Matt Erskine) Brown, Shane Brown, nieces and nephews, JoAnn, Samantha, Ashley, Lily, Wayne, Shane, Chelsea, and several great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Brown, her niece, Lakeasha and her dogs Saddie Brown and Skittles Brown.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 2010 W. Chippewa River Road, Midland.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the family in her name.
Smith-Miner Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Brown family; to share a special memory please visit www.smithminer.com.



Published in Midland Daily News on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Miner Funeral Home
2700 W Wackerly St
Midland, MI 48640
(989) 832-8844
