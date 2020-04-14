Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stanley Phillip Cottle. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Stanley Phillip Cottle

Stanley Phillip Cottle, 88, of Auburn, stepped into the presence of the Lord on Resurrection Sunday, April 12, 2020, having lived as a faithful husband, father and servant of the Lord. He was born in Selkirk, Mich., April 30, 1931 to Myron Russell and Julia Alice (Lathrop) Cottle. On July 1, 1951 he married Betty Jane Latter and they enjoyed a long and happy marriage together for 59 years until she passed into glory Dec. 20, 2010.

Stanley graduated from Ogemaw Hills High School in West Branch and started working at The Dow Chemical Co. before being drafted into the Marine Corps during the Korean War. Following basic training in San Diego as his unit was shipping out to Korea, he was attached to the air wing of the Corps, as an air traffic controller, keeping him stateside throughout the rest of the war. He earned the National Defense Service Medal during his active service. Returning home from military service, while still in the Marine Corp Reserves, Stanley resumed work at Dow Chemical and attended a local Bay City business college, earning his CPA. He was honorably discharged from the Marine Corps May 7, 1960. He continued to work at Dow Chemical as a warehouse crew leader and served several terms as a union steward until his retirement in 1986.

He was an accomplished cabinet maker, carpenter and worked as a landscaper with his brother. He was good at everything he did, insisting that the job be done correctly and completely the first time. He was a hard worker and taught his family that value. He created new ways of doing things, such as cutting the top off a brand new 1968 Dodge van to convert it to a pop-top camper, which he then took on a continental tour of the U.S. and Canada with the family.

Stanley loved his family and enjoyed traveling the country, camping, hunting, snowmobiling, fishing, gardening and playing softball with the family in the back yard. He enjoyed working on his own cars and machinery, helping his sons and grandchildren to repair and rebuild their vehicles as well. He loved telling stories and some of the best times were, when he and his brothers would get together and tell stories and laugh together with everyone.

Stanley loved the Lord Jesus Christ and taught his family to love the Lord, to search the Scriptures for themselves and live faithfully what the Word taught. He was very wise and would encourage his children to be wise about the world. Yet he wanted them to see the world, travel, be ready to go anywhere God wanted them to go and do what God led them to do. He served the Lord in his local church as a Sunday school teacher, head usher and deacon. He also served his church, neighbors and friends in very practical ways, such as snow plowing and taking the snowmobiles up to youth winter retreat to give rides. He enjoyed being with and helping people and many times was the last to leave the church because he was talking. He continued to engage others in friendly conversations right up to the last week of his life.

Stanley was preceded in death by his wife, Betty; mother and father; brothers, Joseph and Keith; sisters, Frances and Emily; sister-in-law, Burdeen; son, Stewart; and grandson Mark Eldridge.

Stanley Cottle is survived by children, Carolyn (Allan) Clark, Marilyn (Timothy) Eldridge, Stephen (Daneene) Cottle and (Deborah) Cottle; 10 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren, with two more great-grandchildren on the way. He is also survived by siblings, Martin and (JoAnn) Cottle, Paul Cottle, Robert and (Ruth Mary) Cottle, (Dorland) and Ruth Loomis; many nieces and nephews and grandnieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, April 17, 2020 at Williams Township Cemetery with Pastor Dan Dickerson officiating. Friends are not permitted to attend but may watch the Facebook live-feed at





Stanley Phillip CottleStanley Phillip Cottle, 88, of Auburn, stepped into the presence of the Lord on Resurrection Sunday, April 12, 2020, having lived as a faithful husband, father and servant of the Lord. He was born in Selkirk, Mich., April 30, 1931 to Myron Russell and Julia Alice (Lathrop) Cottle. On July 1, 1951 he married Betty Jane Latter and they enjoyed a long and happy marriage together for 59 years until she passed into glory Dec. 20, 2010.Stanley graduated from Ogemaw Hills High School in West Branch and started working at The Dow Chemical Co. before being drafted into the Marine Corps during the Korean War. Following basic training in San Diego as his unit was shipping out to Korea, he was attached to the air wing of the Corps, as an air traffic controller, keeping him stateside throughout the rest of the war. He earned the National Defense Service Medal during his active service. Returning home from military service, while still in the Marine Corp Reserves, Stanley resumed work at Dow Chemical and attended a local Bay City business college, earning his CPA. He was honorably discharged from the Marine Corps May 7, 1960. He continued to work at Dow Chemical as a warehouse crew leader and served several terms as a union steward until his retirement in 1986.He was an accomplished cabinet maker, carpenter and worked as a landscaper with his brother. He was good at everything he did, insisting that the job be done correctly and completely the first time. He was a hard worker and taught his family that value. He created new ways of doing things, such as cutting the top off a brand new 1968 Dodge van to convert it to a pop-top camper, which he then took on a continental tour of the U.S. and Canada with the family.Stanley loved his family and enjoyed traveling the country, camping, hunting, snowmobiling, fishing, gardening and playing softball with the family in the back yard. He enjoyed working on his own cars and machinery, helping his sons and grandchildren to repair and rebuild their vehicles as well. He loved telling stories and some of the best times were, when he and his brothers would get together and tell stories and laugh together with everyone.Stanley loved the Lord Jesus Christ and taught his family to love the Lord, to search the Scriptures for themselves and live faithfully what the Word taught. He was very wise and would encourage his children to be wise about the world. Yet he wanted them to see the world, travel, be ready to go anywhere God wanted them to go and do what God led them to do. He served the Lord in his local church as a Sunday school teacher, head usher and deacon. He also served his church, neighbors and friends in very practical ways, such as snow plowing and taking the snowmobiles up to youth winter retreat to give rides. He enjoyed being with and helping people and many times was the last to leave the church because he was talking. He continued to engage others in friendly conversations right up to the last week of his life.Stanley was preceded in death by his wife, Betty; mother and father; brothers, Joseph and Keith; sisters, Frances and Emily; sister-in-law, Burdeen; son, Stewart; and grandson Mark Eldridge.Stanley Cottle is survived by children, Carolyn (Allan) Clark, Marilyn (Timothy) Eldridge, Stephen (Daneene) Cottle and (Deborah) Cottle; 10 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren, with two more great-grandchildren on the way. He is also survived by siblings, Martin and (JoAnn) Cottle, Paul Cottle, Robert and (Ruth Mary) Cottle, (Dorland) and Ruth Loomis; many nieces and nephews and grandnieces and nephews.A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, April 17, 2020 at Williams Township Cemetery with Pastor Dan Dickerson officiating. Friends are not permitted to attend but may watch the Facebook live-feed at www.facebook.com/cbcmidland/ . A memorial service celebrating the life of Stanley Cottle will be announced at a later time. Published in Midland Daily News on Apr. 14, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Midland Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close