Stephen E. Dietz
Stephen E. Dietz, 79, of Midland, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020 after a lengthy battle with Parkinson's disease. He was born Sept. 16, 1940 to the late Emery and Lyda (Hutchins) Dietz in Midland. Stephen graduated from Midland High School in 1958 and continued his education at Western Michigan University where he played baseball. He married the former Ann Brown on Jan. 25, 1966. Together for 49 years they raised their three children in Midland. She preceded him in death in 2013.
Stephen worked for The Dow Chemical Co. until 1987 and then worked for Currie Golf Course until 2015. He had a passion for golf and passed on his love of the game to his grandchildren. He was also an avid Detroit Tigers fan and enjoyed going to Tiger Stadium and Comerica Park to watch the games. Anyone who knew Steve knew he was a huge Michigan State Spartans fan also. Stephen was also active in Fraternal Little League and coached both of his sons during the 1980s.
Stephen will be missed by his children, Steve (Christine) Dietz, Mark (Tracey) Dietz and Kristin (Phil) Parks; grandchildren, Megan (Brian) Post, Philip Parks, Sam Dietz, Margaret Dietz, Adelaide Dietz and Gillian and Aidan Dietz. He also leaves behind two great-grandchildren, Genevieve and Graeme Post.
In addition to his parents, Stephen was preceded in death by his brother, David Dietz; and his sister, Diane Miller.
A private memorial will be held for his family. Arrangements are under the care of Wilson MILLER Funeral Home. Personal messages of condolence maybe offered to the family at www.wilson-miller.com