Stephen KipfmillerStephen John Kipfmiller, 16, of Midland, loving son, brother, grandson, nephew, and friend, went to be with his Lord and Savior, September 10, 2020 after a strong and courageous battle with leukemia. He was born July 31, 2004 in Midland, Michigan to his beloved parents Douglas and Laura (Covel) Kipfmiller. Stephen was currently a sophomore at Calvary Baptist Academy and was on the Homecoming Court as a freshman. He was active in his favorite sport, soccer, and was involved in his school choir and his church youth group. Stephen loved hiking with his family, especially in the Porcupine Mountains, camping, and he loved Christmas all year long.Family was everything to Stephen and he was especially close to his older brothers, younger sister, and grandparents. There was nothing he loved more than just being with his family. Stephen lived his faith everyday and adopted as his motto to live by, "Faith over Fear." Stephen was selfless, a bit of a goofball at times, and was always a loving and caring young man who wanted to make sure those closest to him felt loved.Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Douglas and Laura Kipfmiller; brothers, Caleb and Joshua; sister, JoAnna; grandparents, Roger and Kristine Kipfmiller and David and Carol Covel; great-grandma, Genevieve Kohtz. He is also survived by his aunts and uncles, Amie Covel, Mark (Sara) Covel, Bridget (Marty) Schalk, and Amanda (James) Brown, and many cousins, soccer team friends, Calvary Baptist friends and extended family. He was preceded in death by his grandmother Naomi Ruth Covel and cousin Jasmine Schalk.Funeral services for Stephen will take place at 1 p.m. Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Calvary Baptist Church, 6100 Perrine Road, Midland, MI. Pastor James Day will officiate, and burial will take place at Midland Cemetery. Stephen's family will receive friends at Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 W. Wheeler St.on Wednesday from 3-8 p.m. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Calvary Baptist Church. Due to Covid 19 regulations, masks and social distancing will be required during the visitation periods and at the funeral.