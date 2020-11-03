Stephen R. BudaStephen Raymond Buda, 71, of Midland, died suddenly Monday, Oct. 26, 2020 at his home. He was born March 13, 1950 in Midland, the son of the late Raymond and Wilma (Wendt) Buda. Stephen attended Midland Schools and graduated from Midland High.Stephen loved spending time with his family. He was an antique dealer for many years. Stephen enjoyed going to the Soaring Eagle Casino. He was also a really good cook. Stephen had a great sense of humor, always laughing and fun to be around. He will be dearly missed.Stephen is survived by his brother, Curtis (Julie) Buda; nephews, Justin (Denae) Buda, Joshua Buda; great-nephew, Caleb Buda; great-niece, Addison Buda; and his beloved dog, Daisy May.In accordance with Stephen's wishes, cremation has taken place and no services are scheduled. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Humane Society of Midland County. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Wilson MILLLER Funeral Home.