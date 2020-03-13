Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen Ralph Baranski. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Stephen Ralph Baranski

Steve Baranski, 78, of Sanford, passed away suddenly at his winter home in Zephyrhills, Fla. on March 5, 2020.

Born Oct. 26, 1941, Steve was the first child of Steve (D:1962) and Irene (Zyczynski) Baranski Godek (D:1995). Raised in Hamtramck, he attended both St. Florian Elementary and High Schools. After graduation, he went on to study history at the University of Detroit where he was very involved in the U of D Chorus and its elite traveling group, the Singing Titans.

Steve and his late wife of 45 years, Grace (Arnoldy), made their home in Warren, Mich. where both were involved with the Warren Jaycees and their children's activities. Steve spent his career as a banker, starting as a teller with Detroit Bank and Trust and retiring, after 40 years, as an assistant vice president of commercial lending with DB&T's successor Comerica Bank. After retirement, Steve and Grace moved to a lakefront home near Beaverton and began spending winters in Florida.

Steve was passionate about traveling, golf, playing cards and spending time with friends and family. He was an avid Michigan Wolverines fan and you could always count on him for great stories and honest advice.

He is survived by his wife of five years, Suzanne (Zyonse); son, Steve (Mary); and daughter, Janet (Jay) Gast; grandsons, Jason and Jaxson Gast; sister, Christine (Clement) D'Angela; stepchildren, Kathryne and Jeff (Marcy) Zyonse, step grandchildren, Kelsey Brooks, Taylor (Cory) Williams, Gavin, Abby and Oliver Zyonse; and several grand dogs.

A memorial service will be held in early May at St. Anne's Catholic Church, 5738 S. M-30 Edenville, MI 48620,

In honor of Steve, please consider a donation to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen, 1820 Mt. Elliott St., Detroit, MI 48207-3485,

