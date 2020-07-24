1/1
Stephen Ranald MacDonald II
1948 - 2020
Stephen Ranald MacDonald II was born March 2, 1948 and passed away April 2, 2020. He was the son of Stephen and Geneva (Arndt) MacDonald.
Steve grew up in Midland. He played varsity football for Midland High School, graduating in 1967. Steve's summers were spent working as a lifeguard, swim instructor and pool manager at Central Park Pool. He graduated from MSU in 1972 with a degree in biology and a teaching certificate. He married Glenna Cook August 5, 1972. Steve taught science, was an assistant football and wrestling coach for Maple Valley Schools. He later worked for EDS in Lansing. Steve was a dedicated father taking great pride and enjoyment in watching both sons in all their activities. Along with his two sons, Steve joined Boy Scout troop 143 where his love for the outdoors flourished and he was able to share with others. He was an active member of Holt Christian Church. During the summer his family could be found camping, canoeing and fishing. Sports played a big part in his life. He was especially fond of MSU sports. Go Green! Steve was blessed with two grandchildren, Oliver and Matilda MacDonald. He loved the role of grandpa and spending time with them. Steve had a witty, sarcastic sense of humor and strong character. People enjoyed his company. He put on an amazing, gallant fight to overcome multiple health issues over the past few years never losing his will to live.
Steve is survived by his wife, Glenna; son, Chris (Hilary); son, Neil; sister, Sheila (Tom) Roell; and grandchildren, Oliver and Matilda. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Shelley and husband Larry Nault; and in-laws, Duane and Wanita Cook.
An outdoor memorial service is planned for August 7, 2020 at Holt Christian Church, 2424 Washington Road, Lansing, MI 48911. Visitation will be at 10 a.m., service at 11 a.m. with luncheon to follow. Masks are encouraged. Arrangements are by Palmer, Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes in Lansing.

Published in Midland Daily News on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Outdoors at Holt Christian Church
AUG
7
Service
11:00 AM
Outdoors at Holt Christian Church
April 16, 2020
Steve was a one-of-a-kind person.
He was strong as an ox and at the same time was one of the kindest people I've known. I knew Steve during our summer "careers" at Central Park Pool. Steve was an asset to both the swimmers and staff. A lasting image of Steve has him guarding the main pool from the high tower, never being distracted from his responsibilities from that lofty perch. Others have mentioned Steve's gentleness. I would add his genuineness and a whole lot of other attributes.
Mary Carol "MC" Brown
Friend
April 14, 2020
Mac was a great friend, father, brother to all. His love of MSU was contagious as his love of family!
Susi Schmixh
Friend
April 14, 2020
Only knew Steve for a short time but it was nice to have met him. As a camper we are sorry that we could not get out and do some camping with Steve and Glenna. He did raise two great son. And Glenna is one wonderful person that I am glad to say she is my friend.
Dana Morris
April 13, 2020
My Uncle Mac was such a wonderful and gentle man. I will miss his quiet humor and soft smile and am praying for peace in Glenna, Chris and Neils hearts. May Uncle Mac Rest In Peace and be there to welcome the family to heaven when it is our turn...and then we will feast together at Gods table...and afterwards watch the Lions game. ;)
Amy Berglind
Family
