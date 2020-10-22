1/
Steven Blackhurst
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steven Blackhurst
Steven Blackhurst, 64, of Midland, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Oct. 6, 2020. He was born Aug. 28, 1956 to the late Dr. Robert T. and Nan (Lykins) Blackhurst.
Steven is survived by his two brothers, Dr. Michael Blackhurst and Bob Blackhurst; and his sister, Ann George.
A small private memorial service will take place at Midland City Cemetery at a later date.
Smith-Miner Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Blackhurst family; to share a special memory, visit www.smithminer.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Daily News on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Miner Funeral Home
2700 W Wackerly St
Midland, MI 48640
(989) 832-8844
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved