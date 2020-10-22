Steven Blackhurst
Steven Blackhurst, 64, of Midland, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Oct. 6, 2020. He was born Aug. 28, 1956 to the late Dr. Robert T. and Nan (Lykins) Blackhurst.
Steven is survived by his two brothers, Dr. Michael Blackhurst and Bob Blackhurst; and his sister, Ann George.
A small private memorial service will take place at Midland City Cemetery at a later date.
