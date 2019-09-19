Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Chapelwood United Methodist Church 300 Willow Drive Lake Jackson , MI View Map Send Flowers Service Following Services Send Flowers Obituary





Steve was a good man with strong principles. He always did the right thing for the right reasons. Known for his leadership, many people looked to him as a mentor and teacher. Steve retired from The Dow Chemical Co. in 2013 as a manufacturing director, though he always referred to himself as a chemical engineer. He was very disciplined and strived for excellence in his life and expected it from those around him. One of his proudest accomplishments was earning his black belt in Taekwondo in 2012.



Steve lived for speed. He loved high performance cars and motorcycles. His daughters recall his love of cars and how he taught them to drive a manual transmission vehicle and how to change the oil in their vehicles.



Steve's passion after retirement was motorsports events. He participated in automotive races, track days, and organized group rides on his motorcycle. He was a performance driving instructor for The Drivers Edge organization and an active member of the Houston Desmo Owner's Club motorcycle group. Steve loved sharing his motorsports passion and knowledge with others.



Steve is survived by his wife of 38 years, Carolyn Sands; daughter, Megan Sands Schuda (Eric Schuda); daughter, Erin Parilla (Jeff Parilla); grandsons, Tyler and Jacob Parilla; mother, Nancy Creason Sands; brother, Oran John Sands III; sister, Jenny Amrhein (Randy Amrhein); and sister, Joyce Sands.



A celebration of Steve's life will take place at Chapelwood United Methodist Church, 300 Willow Drive, Lake Jackson, Texas on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 at 11 a.m., officiated by Pastor Peter Cammarano. An on-site reception will take place immediately after the service.



Honorary pallbearers include the Houston Desmo Owner's Club and the Fast Friends motorcycle group. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Steve's name to Shoes That Fit at shoesthatfit.org

