Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steven Hartnagle. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On Feb. 12, 2019 Steve of Acton, Ontario, with his family by his side, gave up his very hard fought battle with a vicious, aggressive cancer and went home to his heavenly father.



Steve was born April 20, 1959 to Joseph and Patricia (Leyrer) Hartnagle, growing up in Midland, attending the Bullock Creek Schools where he excelled in academics and sports.



Steve and his brothers, following in their father's footsteps, developed a passion for the outdoors and the hunting and fishing available in the different seasons. Steve was also an excellent cook exploring many different methods and ways of preparing, preserving and freezing the "catches" and of fresh produce from the garden.



After a brief stint at CMU, Steve accepted an offer of a position with Woolahan Lumber Co. that took him to Dayton, Ohio and Shaumberg, Ill. During that time he met and married Canadian born Kathleen Dills, his wife of 32 years.



They subsequently moved to first Toronto and then Acton, Ontario where they settled and had two sons, Joseph David (JD) and Matthew Dean. Steve developing a dream to own his own business became a small business owner that connected with his fishing interests. He developed and grew "Blackfly Lures," spinnerbait and lures for pike, bass and musky. Steve's "fishing family" included both customers who swore by his lures, and competitors who had great respect for him.



Steve was also a meticulous painter and successfully operated Hartnagle Painting, developing a number of special customers.



Steve's family always came first on his list, supporting his wife and sons in whatever they were involved in and with, and then his siblings and parents. Steve enjoyed all events for family get togethers and when not able to be present, there was always a long distance contact from him. His leaving has left a very large empty spot in our circle and missing him beyond words.



Steve is survived by his wife, Katheleen of Acton; sons, Joseph David (JD) of California and Matthew Dean of Acton; his mother, Patricia (Pat); brother, Mark (Cathy) Hartnagle; sisters, Pam (Chris) Eckert, Debra (Kurt) Kwiatkowski; nieces, Taryn (Phil) Dennis, Katie Joe (Scott) LaFever; nephews, David Muste and Aiden Eckert; and great-niece, Josie Kay LaFever. Steve was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Hartnagle; brother, James (Jim) Hartnagle; and parents-in-law, Kay and David Dills.



A memorial was held for Steve last summer at his favorite place to be, the cottage at the lake. We are thankful for all the years we had him to love and enjoy and he will live on in our hearts and memories until we all meet again.

Published in Midland Daily News on Feb. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Midland Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close