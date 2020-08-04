Steven J. Kenny
Steven "Steve" James Kenny, 74, passed away peacefully in his sleep, after a long battle with lung cancer, on Aug. 1, 2020 surrounded by his family, in Royal Oak.
He was born on July 28, 1946 in Brooklyn, N.Y. to James and Dorothy (nee Manning) Kenny. A 1965 graduate of Cardinal Farley Military Academy in New York, Steve later went on to serve in the U.S. Army from 1971-1974 in Ft. Leavenworth, Kansas. On Oct. 16, 1970, he married Terry Jean Kenny, the love of his life. His claim to fame was singing with his band, The Torqays, at the 1964 World Fair in Queens, N.Y.
Steve was the beloved husband of Terry Jean Kenny, who preceded him in death on Dec. 17, 2009. He is survived by his two sons, Steven M. and Christine Kenny of Royal Oak and Thomas R. and Nichole Kenny of Midland; his cherished grandchildren, Julia, Isabela, Amelia, Nathan, Steven, Nicholas, Zemma, Xavier and Quinn; his sister, Kathie Kenny; and cousin, Nancy Cusworth. He will also be missed by countless friends and extended family.
The family gratefully acknowledges Seasons Hospice, especially Diana, for her help and support throughout the past two months, as well as MidMichigan Medical Center Chemotherapy and Infusion Services team, especially Lori, Pam and Dr. Le. Thank you also to friends and family for the kind thoughts, caring prayers and incredible support for our Dad, who was a loving friend to all.
There will be no public services at this time. Please share your memories at www.sullivanfuneraldirectors.com