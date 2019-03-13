Steven R. Radosa, 88, of Midland, passed away March 12, 2019 at Candlestone Assisted Living. He was born Aug. 13, 1930 to the late Joseph and Pauline (Pes) Radosa. On Oct. 13, 1956 he married Leah Franklin and they had 62 wonderful years together.
Steven worked for Michigan Airgas for 35 years, retiring in 1994. He served in the U.S. Army from 1954-56. Steven was a member of St. Brigid of Kildare Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus and 4-H. He enjoyed farming, working on small engines and going on long drives.
Steven is survived by his wife, Leah; children, Nancy (Jack) Terwillegar, Andy (Marilyn) Radosa, Bob (Cathy) Radosa; grandchildren, Chet (Kendra), Luke (Tara), Becky, Joni, Lizzi, Jake, Abby; and great-grandchildren, Grant, Gracie, Landon, Taylor, Brayden, Brooklyn and Hunter. He is also survived by his siblings, Katherine Stevens, Frank Radosa; and many nephews and nieces.
Steven was preceded in death by his daughter, Agnes Williams; son-in-law, Tom Williams; sisters, Josephine Smolek, Irene Pacholka, Stella Radosa; and brother, Joseph Radosa.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., on March 15, 2019, at St. Brigid of Kildare Catholic Church, with Fr. Jose Cabrera and Deacon Aloysius Oliver officiating. Friends may visit with the family at Smith
-Miner Funeral Home on Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 3-7 p.m. with a vigil service at 6:30 p.m. and at the church on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will take place at Midland Memorial Gardens.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Candlestone or Heartland Hospice.
