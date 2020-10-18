Steven V. Weiger
Steven V. "Steve" Weiger, 62 of Midland, died Friday, October 16, 2020 at his home after a battle with brain cancer. He was born April 3, 1958 in Midland, son of the late Jerry and Connie (Caterer) Weiger. Steve attended Midland Schools and graduated from Midland High School in 1976. He married the former Michelle Kaminski on October 19, 1991 in Midland. Steve worked for the city of Midland as an equipment operator for over 30 years, retiring in 2013. After retirement, Steve went to work for Servinski Sod Service driving a snowplow through the winter and was a driver for Garber Chevrolet and McCardles (now Betten Baker). He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church and a 30-year member of MHSAA where he was a referee for football, softball, basketball, and baseball. Steve assigned referees for high school and junior high basketball. He played softball in his younger years, enjoyed golf, bowling, camping, playing cards with family and friends, and was an avid sports fan. Steve loved harness racing and betting on the ponies.
He is survived by his wife, Michelle; son, Christopher Greenia (fiancée Ashleigh); daughter Andrea Weiger; step-daughter Tonya Branch; grandchildren, Julianna, Arista, Alayna, Marlena, Chloe, and Caylee; brother-in-law Chuck (Dianne) Kaminski; sisters-in-law Darla Kaminski and Sue (Glenn) Wegner. In addition to his parents, Steve was preceded in death by sister-in-law Evelyn (Ralph) Wheeler, brothers-in-law Eugene (Dorene) Kaminski and James Kaminski, and uncle, Kurt Caterer.
The Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 3109 Swede Avenue. Father Rob Howe will officiate with burial in New Calvary Cemetery. Steve's family will receive friends at Ware Smith Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 West Wheeler Street, on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and at the church on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the Liturgy. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the American Cancer Society
or MidMichigan Home Care.