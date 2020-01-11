Stewart P. Cottle, 64, of Sheridan, Mich., passed away Jan. 4, 2020. He was born in Midland, Sept. 2, 1955 to Stanley and Betty (Latter) Cottle. On June 9, 1978 he married Deborah Veldt and they enjoyed serving the Lord together for 41 years.
Stewart attended Moody Bible Institute in Chicago, Ill., Delta University in Saginaw and Piedmont Bible College in Winston-Salem, N.C. He trained as an aircraft pilot and mechanic and worked for both passenger and freight airlines before teaching aircraft maintenance for several years at Missionary Aviation Institute in Mocksville, N.C., Grand Rapids School of the Bible and Music in Lowell and Lansing Community College in Lansing.
Stewart, with his family, spent 20 years living and teaching in Siberia, Russia. His time in Russia was marked by many friendships and much love that extended beyond cultural barriers. He was known by many for his passion for teaching and helping. Most recently, Stewart and Deborah began ministering in the U.S. with Bibles International in Grand Rapids. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, reading, teaching and preaching. He never stopped learning new things. Stewart was passionate about restoring things that others considered too broken to repair – both machines and people.
Stewart is survived by his wife, Deborah; his father, Stanley Cottle; his children, Anne (Chris) Hutchens, Sean Cottle; siblings, Carolyn (Allan) Clark, Marilyn (Timothy) Eldridge, Stephen (Daneene) Cottle; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Stewart was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Cottle.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 at Calvary Baptist Church (6100 Perrine Road, Midland) with Pastors Stephen Cottle and Jim Barrett officiating. Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Smith
-Miner Funeral Home (2700 W. Wackerly St., Midland) and at the church on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. A graveside service will be held at Alamo Center Cemetery (7901 N. 6th St. Kalamazoo) at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Bibles International, Lifeline – General Projects Program.
