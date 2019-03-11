Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stuart Dale Wolf. View Sign

Stuart Dale Wolf of Free Soil, MI passed away Sunday, March 3 at the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor. Stuart was a talented artist, avid outdoorsman and an advocate for peace and humanity. One of his favorite pass times was to feed the deer on his property. He enjoyed pottery, drawing and outdoor nature photography. He also enjoyed hiking, snowshoeing and kayaking. Stuart was a 1968 graduate of Midland High School and earned an associates degree from Delta College. Stuart enjoyed being a long time employee of Cold Stream Farms in Free Soil.



Stuart is survived by his son Simon (Sarah) Wolf of Maple City, granddaughter Bella and grandson Carter, brother Byron (June) Wolf of Midland Michigan, Thomas (Barb) Wolf of The Plains Virginia and Simon's mother Patricia Hall of Grand Rapids.



Stuart was preceded in death by his mother Ruth (Johnson) Wolf, his father Wallace Wolf, and brother David (Diane) Wolf.



Stuart's quick wit and sense of humor will be deeply missed by family, friends and co-workers.



His family will hold a Memorial Service this Spring. Details will be announced.

