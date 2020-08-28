1/1
Sue Ann (Kralik) Varnum
Sue Ann Varnum (Kralik)
Sue Ann Varnum (Kralik) passed away peacefully in her sleep on Aug. 21, 2020. Sue was born July 26, 1939 in Greenville, Mich. to the late Ida Mae Rosencrantz and Adam Kralik. Sue grew up in Vassar, Mich. where she met and married James R. Varnum on July 23, 1960.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, James R. Varnum; her son, James (Cheryl) Varnum Jr. of Midland; and daughter, Joyce (Bruce) McConihay of Tampa, Fla. She is also survived by two grandchildren, Matthew Varnum of Whitehall and Christina Varnum of Traverse City; along with many cousins, nieces and nephews. Sue was also predeceased by her three siblings, Joyce, Robert and Donald. She enjoyed spending time with family; friends; her dog, Geta; and special friend, Lee Zambroni. She was an avid bingo player, was a past president of the VFW Post 3651 Women's Auxiliary, she was active in the Sanford American Legion along with hospital and volunteer work. Over the years Sue enjoyed working the dinners at the VFW hall.
Sue has been cremated and a celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Breast Cancer Foundation.

Published in Midland Daily News on Aug. 28, 2020.
