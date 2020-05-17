Sue Hill-McNeil
Sue Hill-McNeil, age 80, of Beaverton formerly of Sanford, passed away Friday morning May 15, 2020 at Meridian Acres in Sanford. The daughter of the late Walter L. and Carrie A. (Knight) Getgood was born in Ludlow, Kentucky on May 4, 1940. Sue was a lifelong beautician and was the former owner of Sue's New Reflections in Sanford. She was a member of Nease Church of the Nazarene, enjoyed going shopping, playing cards and the casino, but most of all Sue enjoyed being with her family and friends.
Surviving are her children, Douglas (Stacey) Hill of Beaverton, Debra (Trent) Jenkins, Michelle Bass all of Midland; 11 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; brother, Dannie (Lori) Getgood; sister, Juanita Dice; brother in law, Lee Phillips. In addition to her parents, Sue was preceded in death by her husband, Donald in 1998; daughter, Laurie; brothers, Alvin and Thomas; sister, Laketa Phillips.
Per the wishes of Sue, cremation has taken place. Arrangements are under the care of Wilson MILLER Funeral Home. Personal messages of condolence may be offered to the family at www.wilson-miller.com
Published in Midland Daily News on May 17, 2020.