Sue Hill-McNeil
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sue's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sue Hill-McNeil
Sue Hill-McNeil, age 80, of Beaverton formerly of Sanford, passed away Friday morning May 15, 2020 at Meridian Acres in Sanford. The daughter of the late Walter L. and Carrie A. (Knight) Getgood was born in Ludlow, Kentucky on May 4, 1940. Sue was a lifelong beautician and was the former owner of Sue's New Reflections in Sanford. She was a member of Nease Church of the Nazarene, enjoyed going shopping, playing cards and the casino, but most of all Sue enjoyed being with her family and friends.
Surviving are her children, Douglas (Stacey) Hill of Beaverton, Debra (Trent) Jenkins, Michelle Bass all of Midland; 11 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; brother, Dannie (Lori) Getgood; sister, Juanita Dice; brother in law, Lee Phillips. In addition to her parents, Sue was preceded in death by her husband, Donald in 1998; daughter, Laurie; brothers, Alvin and Thomas; sister, Laketa Phillips.
Per the wishes of Sue, cremation has taken place. Arrangements are under the care of Wilson MILLER Funeral Home. Personal messages of condolence may be offered to the family at www.wilson-miller.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Daily News on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wilson MILLER Funeral Home - Midland
4210 N. Saginaw Rd
Midland, MI 48640
989-839-9966
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved