Susan Benton
Susan Kay Benton, 70, of Rochester Hills, Mich., passed away on July 26, 2020 after a brief struggle with ovarian cancer.
Sue was born in Midland, Mich., March 23, 1950. Sue graduated from Midland High and studied at Ferris State University. She was married to William James Benton on May 26, 1973.
Sue had a career in dental health for 48 years completing the last 25 years of her career as the office manager of Oakland Dental Care in Rochester Hills, Mich.
She had a passion for travel, cooking, arts and crafts, homemaking, attending to her family and most of all doting on her grandchildren whom she loved so dearly.
She is survived by her husband, William (Bill) Benton; son, Eric Russell Benton (Claire); daughters, Courtney Gale Benton and Heather Leigh Benton (Ivan Okhotnikov); sisters, Cathy Nagle, Sandy Nava-Moreno and Beverly Mahar; grandchildren, Sean William Dunham and Ava Natalie Benton. Her brother, James F. Nagle preceded her in death.
Funeral arrangements were held with close family at 1 p.m. on July 29, 2020 at Pixley Funeral Home in Rochester.
Donations in Sue's name, can be made to the American Cancer Society
.
