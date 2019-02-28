Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan Hayward Burgess. View Sign





Susan was born in Flint, Oct. 12, 1943, to Louise and Roy Burgess. The family moved to Harrisburg, Pa. in 1952, where they became lifelong friends with the Redslob family. They moved back to Ann Arbor in 1956.



Susan graduated from Ann Arbor High School in 1961, and then attended Kalamazoo College for two years before returning to Ann Arbor to finish her bachelor of music at the



She worked as an instrumental music teacher in the Fraser Public Schools before marrying in 1967. The couple moved to Adrian, Mich. where Gary accepted a position as band director. Susan taught math for two years in Adrian before moving to Midland in 1971, shortly before their only child, Lorin, was born.



Susan taught private flute lessons before returning to teaching math in 1980. She taught at both Jefferson Intermediate and Dow High schools, retiring in 1998. During the time that Gary was conductor, she was the faculty advisor for the color guard during marching band season.



Susan was a member of First United Methodist Church in Midland since 1971, where she played in and conducted handbell choirs for over 20 years. She also sang in the chancel choir, and often performed on flute. She played in the Midland Symphony Orchestra as principal flutist for 24 years, and she and Gary were named Midland Music Society's musicians of the year in 1992. She continued to play in the Midland Concert Band when Gary was conductor during their retirement. She was a member of PEO for over 50 years, which included Michigan chapters EP, CE, and W.



The couple enjoyed traveling during retirement, visiting such places as Japan, Hawaii and many locations around the United States. Her favorite places to visit in Michigan were Glen Lake and Derby Lake, and she cherished the family memories that were made there. She continued her hobbies of needlework, music, crafting and PEO into her retirement.



She was preceded in death by both of her parents. She is survived by her husband, Gary; son, Lorin (Carolyn Ferrell); granddaughters, Amanda and Samantha Burgess; sister, Kathy (Jim) Kapp; brother, Roy (Joan) Burgess; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.



Services to celebrate her life will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at First United Methodist Church in Midland (315 W. Larkin St.). The family will receive visitors from 3-4 p.m. The service will be held at 4 p.m., with light refreshments served immediately after.



Donations may be made to the Midland Concert Band, P.O. Box 2300, Midland, Michigan 48641-2300 with "Susan Burgess Memorial Flute Scholarship" on the memo line.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ware- Susan Hayward Burgess, 75, passed away peacefully Feb. 22, 2019, surrounded by loving family. She will be remembered most for her generous spirit, warm smiles, love of music and love for her family and friends. She was a devoted and beloved wife, daughter, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend to many.Susan was born in Flint, Oct. 12, 1943, to Louise and Roy Burgess. The family moved to Harrisburg, Pa. in 1952, where they became lifelong friends with the Redslob family. They moved back to Ann Arbor in 1956.Susan graduated from Ann Arbor High School in 1961, and then attended Kalamazoo College for two years before returning to Ann Arbor to finish her bachelor of music at the University of Michigan . It was there that she met her husband Gary, who shared her last name, in conducting class.She worked as an instrumental music teacher in the Fraser Public Schools before marrying in 1967. The couple moved to Adrian, Mich. where Gary accepted a position as band director. Susan taught math for two years in Adrian before moving to Midland in 1971, shortly before their only child, Lorin, was born.Susan taught private flute lessons before returning to teaching math in 1980. She taught at both Jefferson Intermediate and Dow High schools, retiring in 1998. During the time that Gary was conductor, she was the faculty advisor for the color guard during marching band season.Susan was a member of First United Methodist Church in Midland since 1971, where she played in and conducted handbell choirs for over 20 years. She also sang in the chancel choir, and often performed on flute. She played in the Midland Symphony Orchestra as principal flutist for 24 years, and she and Gary were named Midland Music Society's musicians of the year in 1992. She continued to play in the Midland Concert Band when Gary was conductor during their retirement. She was a member of PEO for over 50 years, which included Michigan chapters EP, CE, and W.The couple enjoyed traveling during retirement, visiting such places as Japan, Hawaii and many locations around the United States. Her favorite places to visit in Michigan were Glen Lake and Derby Lake, and she cherished the family memories that were made there. She continued her hobbies of needlework, music, crafting and PEO into her retirement.She was preceded in death by both of her parents. She is survived by her husband, Gary; son, Lorin (Carolyn Ferrell); granddaughters, Amanda and Samantha Burgess; sister, Kathy (Jim) Kapp; brother, Roy (Joan) Burgess; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.Services to celebrate her life will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at First United Methodist Church in Midland (315 W. Larkin St.). The family will receive visitors from 3-4 p.m. The service will be held at 4 p.m., with light refreshments served immediately after.Donations may be made to the Midland Concert Band, P.O. Box 2300, Midland, Michigan 48641-2300 with "Susan Burgess Memorial Flute Scholarship" on the memo line.Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ware- Smith -Woolever Funeral Directors.

Funeral Home Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home - Midland

1200 W. Wheeler St

Midland , MI 48640

(989) 631-2292 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Midland Daily News on Feb. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites University of Michigan Smith Return to today's Obituaries for Midland Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close