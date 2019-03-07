Susan Hayward Burgess, 75, passed away peacefully Feb. 22, 2019, surrounded by loving family. Services to celebrate her life will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at First United Methodist Church in Midland (315 W. Larkin St.). The family will receive visitors from 3-4 p.m. The service will be held at 4, with light refreshments served immediately after. Donations may be made to the Midland Concert Band, P.O. Box 2300, Midland, Michigan 48641-2300 with "Susan Burgess Memorial Flute Scholarship" on the memo line. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith
-Woolever Funeral Directors.