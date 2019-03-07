Susan Hayward Burgess

Obituary
Guest Book
  • "My deepest sympathy to the family for their loss. Mr...."
    - Jim Keranen

Susan Hayward Burgess, 75, passed away peacefully Feb. 22, 2019, surrounded by loving family. Services to celebrate her life will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at First United Methodist Church in Midland (315 W. Larkin St.). The family will receive visitors from 3-4 p.m. The service will be held at 4, with light refreshments served immediately after. Donations may be made to the Midland Concert Band, P.O. Box 2300, Midland, Michigan 48641-2300 with "Susan Burgess Memorial Flute Scholarship" on the memo line. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Directors.
Funeral Home
Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home - Midland
1200 W. Wheeler St
Midland, MI 48640
(989) 631-2292
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Midland Daily News on Mar. 7, 2019
bullet University of Michigan bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.