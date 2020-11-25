Susan Iva Harnick
Susan Iva Harnick passed away at her home in Edenville Township Tuesday, November 24, 2020 after a very long illness.
Susan was born in Saginaw, Michigan on March 9, 1950. She was a teacher at Freeland Community Schools for her entire working career.
She married Steve Harnick in 1973 and they had two beautiful children together. Susan's children were the focus of her life. She played games with them and took them to Midland's many parks and playgrounds.
Susan was an avid quilter and enjoyed classic rock music. She was active in Girl Scouts with her daughter; they especially enjoyed over-night trips.
Susan was preceded in death by her parents, Frederick Robert Bruske and Jeanette Viera. She is survived by her husband, John Stephen Harnick of Edenville Township; children, Mark (Kaelyn) Harnick of Midland and Karen (Brandon) Tacey of Sanford; grandchildren, Wyatt Tacey and Ian Harnick; and special cousin, Kathleen Maine.
According to Susan's wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will take place in the Spring of 2021 with her ashes being spread on the hilltops overlooking her pond. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Alzheimer's Association
or Toni and Trish House. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Directors.