Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Merrill Wesleyan Church 3765 N. Chapin Road Merrill , MI Memorial service 11:00 AM Merrill Wesleyan Church 3765 N. Chapin Road Merrill , MI Obituary

Susan Lynn (Belert) Cobaugh, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend went home to be with the Lord, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. Susan was born in Midland, June 13, 1951 to Carl and Dorothy (Maxwell) Belert. Susan grew up in Hope and graduated from Sanford-Meridian High School in 1969. Susan was married to Conrad C. Cobaugh of Medway, Ohio on Oct. 24, 1992. She met her husband while working together at the post office in Midland and retired from the USPS in 2006.



In addition to her husband, Susan leaves behind two sisters, Anne Northrup of Harrisville and Cheri (Brad) Snow of Gladwin; daughter, Heather and Matt Krueger of Midland; and son, Brandan & Kate Hodges of Sanford. Susan was proud to be "Nana" to four grandchildren, Caleb and Isaac Krueger, Grace (Krueger) and Jeff Pinet and Hannah Hodges. She was also blessed with two great-grandchildren, Joshua and Adalynn Pinet; as well as several nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Susan was dearly loved by her sister-in-law, Pat Benfield of Swisshome, Ore.; and brother-in-law, Craig (Sandy) Cobaugh of Clayton, Ohio.



Words cannot adequately convey the many gifts and talents that Susan was blessed with. She was an expert seamstress and was skilled in needlepoint, cross-stich, quilting, crochet and knitting. Susan was a member of Merrill Wesleyan Church where she was active in the choir, social committee and women's Bible study. Her beautiful soprano voice was a joy to hear. She also enjoyed wallpapering, painting and gardening. In recent years, Susan enjoyed long car rides and sight-seeing with her husband. After retiring, she and Conrad were able to take two "trips of a lifetime" to Europe.



A memorial service will take place at Merrill Wesleyan Church, 3765 N. Chapin Road, Merrill, on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, to be officiated by the Rev. Timothy Morris. Family and friends may visit the family beginning at 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. A luncheon will be provided at the church immediately following the service. Those wishing to extend a gift of sympathy may consider Woodland Hospice House of Mount Pleasant where she was known for her love of Christmas movies and music.

Published in Midland Daily News on Nov. 26, 2019

