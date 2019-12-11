Susan Marie Barta, loyal wife, loving mother and grandmother, tireless caretaker and generous angel, died Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 at the age of 71 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
She spent nearly her entire life taking care of others. No woman ever cared more about the wellbeing of her husband, her family and her friends. She made too many perfect coffee cakes and batches of cookies to count. Every gift she ever gave was full of thought and meaning and no one who ever saw it could forget her sweet, beaming smile. She also dedicated her time and herself to supporting Cancer Services of Midland and her church community.
She was preceded in death by her parents,, Robert and Mary; her sister, Mary Lou; and her niece, Donna. She is survived by her husband, Ray; her three children, Nancy (Bart) Shrode, Karen (Erick) Castro and Steve (Angie) Barta; nine grandchildren; seven brothers and sisters and their families; and eight brothers and sisters-in-law and their families.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church with Fr. Joe Griffin officiating. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. at Smith-Miner Funeral Home on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 with a vigil service commencing at 6:30 p.m. and at the church on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will take place at New Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heartland Hospice or Cancer Services of Midland.
Smith-Miner Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Barta family;