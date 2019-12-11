Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan Marie Barta. View Sign Service Information Smith-Miner Funeral Home 2700 W Wackerly St Midland , MI 48640 (989)-832-8844 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Smith-Miner Funeral Home Vigil 6:30 PM Smith-Miner Funeral Home Vigil 9:00 AM Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church Funeral Mass 10:00 AM Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary





She spent nearly her entire life taking care of others. No woman ever cared more about the wellbeing of her husband, her family and her friends. She made too many perfect coffee cakes and batches of cookies to count. Every gift she ever gave was full of thought and meaning and no one who ever saw it could forget her sweet, beaming smile. She also dedicated her time and herself to supporting Cancer Services of Midland and her church community.



She was preceded in death by her parents,, Robert and Mary; her sister, Mary Lou; and her niece, Donna. She is survived by her husband, Ray; her three children, Nancy (Bart) Shrode, Karen (Erick) Castro and Steve (Angie) Barta; nine grandchildren; seven brothers and sisters and their families; and eight brothers and sisters-in-law and their families.



A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church with Fr. Joe Griffin officiating. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. at Smith-Miner Funeral Home on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 with a vigil service commencing at 6:30 p.m. and at the church on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will take place at New Calvary Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heartland Hospice or Cancer Services of Midland.



Smith-Miner Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Barta family; to share a special memory please visit Susan Marie Barta, loyal wife, loving mother and grandmother, tireless caretaker and generous angel, died Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 at the age of 71 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.She spent nearly her entire life taking care of others. No woman ever cared more about the wellbeing of her husband, her family and her friends. She made too many perfect coffee cakes and batches of cookies to count. Every gift she ever gave was full of thought and meaning and no one who ever saw it could forget her sweet, beaming smile. She also dedicated her time and herself to supporting Cancer Services of Midland and her church community.She was preceded in death by her parents,, Robert and Mary; her sister, Mary Lou; and her niece, Donna. She is survived by her husband, Ray; her three children, Nancy (Bart) Shrode, Karen (Erick) Castro and Steve (Angie) Barta; nine grandchildren; seven brothers and sisters and their families; and eight brothers and sisters-in-law and their families.A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church with Fr. Joe Griffin officiating. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. at Smith-Miner Funeral Home on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 with a vigil service commencing at 6:30 p.m. and at the church on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will take place at New Calvary Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heartland Hospice or Cancer Services of Midland.Smith-Miner Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Barta family; to share a special memory please visit www.smithminer.com

Published in Midland Daily News on Dec. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Midland Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close