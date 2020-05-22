Susan Marie Robishaw
Susan Marie Robishaw, 68, of Riverside, Pa. passed away suddenly Friday, May 15, 2020 at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, Pa. She was born June 7, 1951 in Midland, the daughter of Eva Angus Robishaw of Danville and the late Elmer Robishaw
Susan graduated from Midland High School in Midland. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Central Michigan University and her master's degree in librarianship from Emory University.
In her extensive library career, she worked as a cataloger for the Georgia Institute of Technology, a reference librarian for Southern Methodist University and prior to her retirement, as director of the Health Sciences Libraries for the Geisinger Health System. There, she managed three libraries for Geisinger and provided reference services to thousands of employees including 1200 physicians. She loved all of her library jobs because she was constantly challenged to learn new things. When not working, she was often found patronizing local libraries and reading lots of books.
Her passions included politics and organ donation. As a young mother, she was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy. In 1989, she received a heart transplant and a second chance at life. In subsequent years, she became a vocal advocate for organ donation and her car featured a bumper sticker with the quote "Don't take your organs to heaven, Heaven knows we need them here." With her death, she completed the cycle of organ donation.
Her hobbies were many and varied. Early on, she coached her son's soccer and baseball teams, welcomed international visitors to the community and engaged in basket making, gardening and scrapbooking. Later on, she enjoyed the outdoors, trekking through Europe, attending Andre Rieu concerts and conversing and reading mysteries in German. Most recently, she loved spending time with her dog, Lucky, and tracing the family genealogy back to the 11th century.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her beloved son, Evan Wilson of Elkridge, Md.; two brothers, Richard Robishaw of Phoenix, Ariz. and Douglas Robishaw of Boise, Idaho; and two sisters, Becky Robishaw of Danville, Pa. and Janet Robishaw of Boca Raton, Fla. Many dear nieces and nephews also survive her.
With the passing of the coronavirus restrictions, her son will host a celebration of life for Susan later in the summer for family, friends and colleagues.
The family will provide flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to a charitable foundation that will be set up at a later date.
Published in Midland Daily News on May 22, 2020.