Susan Rausch
1958 - 2020
On Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 Susan Kathryn (Martell) Rausch passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Sue was born in Bessemer, Mich., July 1, 1958 as the only girl in a household of four boys. After high school she attended Michigan Tech University to study accounting and computer science. At Tech she met the love of her life, Richard, and got married shortly after his graduation. Moving to Midland, Sue enjoyed a successful career at Dow and raised a family of three boys.
Sue and Rich shared a love of skiing and together volunteered as ski patrollers for 43 years at Snow Snake. She loved spending time at their cottage on Crystal Lake, traveling the world with her family and friends, but most of all having a house full of children and grandchildren. Sue enjoyed time making jewelry with friends and serving at the Midland Open Door. Sue and Rich led high schoolers on the Blessed Sacrament Youth Outreach Team for 15 years, serving those in need throughout the U.S. Through these mission trips, Sue repaired homes and touched the lives of many youth with her ministry. She was a proud Yooper and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister.
Sue will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 39 years, Richard; her children, Phillip (Jessica), Matthew (Savannah) and Steven (Nicole); and her grandchildren, Alexander and Cora (Phillip and Jessica). She will also be remembered by her brothers, James (Dawn) Martell, Dennis (Colleen) Martell, Paul (Kelly) Martell, Michael Martell, Douglas (Connie Crane) Rausch and David (Marney) Rausch; 14 nieces and nephews; and ninr great-nieces and -nephews. Sue was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Betty Martell of Bessemer, Mich.; and Rich's parents, Douglas and Barbra Rausch of Midland.
The funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at Blessed Sacrament Parish of Midland on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. with visitation preceding the funeral from 9-11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, Sue has asked that friends make a donation to either the Blessed Sacrament Youth Outreach Team or Midland's Open Door. Due to the ongoing pandemic and the number of expected visitors, please be cognizant of your time spent in the church during visitation. Please be COVID safe. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Directors.



Published in Midland Daily News on Oct. 15, 2020.
