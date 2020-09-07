Sylvia BridgeSylvia Bowes Bridge, 91, died Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 at Midland King's Daughters Home after a long struggle with Parkinson's disease. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was devoted to her family and church, always putting others before herself.Sylvia was born April 9, 1929, in Toledo, Ohio, the daughter of Albert Thomas and Carrie Edith (Marsh) Bowes. She graduated from Libbey High School, earned a B.A. from the University of Toledo and a M.A. from the University of Michigan. She taught English and journalism at Lake Orion High School for two years and was adviser for the school newspaper and yearbook. In 1953 she moved to Midland where she taught English and journalism at Midland High School for five years.Sylvia met William "Bill" Bridge in a young adult group at Memorial Presbyterian Church and they were married Aug. 13, 1955. After their children were born, she worked with programs for young children. She helped in the organization and operation of Midland Preschool Center, was a Girl Scout and Cub Scout leader, and substitute teacher in Midland Public Schools. She also assisted Bill in the construction of the family cottage on Lake George and the family home in Midland. The family enjoyed many summer weekends together at the cottage as well as an annual vacation, often to a Presbyterian Mariner family camp.In later years, Bill and Sylvia enjoyed travel and were active in National Presbyterian Mariners where they directed family camps and work camps, edited the Family Ministry Newsletter and served as National Skipper. They loved their time with the children and grandchildren and were always willing to help them with childcare and home construction projects.Sylvia loved music, books and nature. She was an elder at Memorial Presbyterian Church, where she taught Sunday School and was active in Presbyterian Women and the Peace Fellowship. She also enjoyed membership in the International Order of King's Daughters and Sons as well as the Twentieth Century Club.Sylvia was preceded in death by her husband, William (Aug. 5, 2014); brother, Thomas Bowes; and sister, Barbara Dazley. She is survived by her children, Carol (Richard) Johnson, of Rochester Hills, Thomas (Valerie) Bridge of Midland, Nancy (Charles) Crew of Raleigh, N.C., Linda (Richard) Walcutt of Galena, Ohio; grandchildren, Lauren Bridge, Tyler (Amanda) Johnson, Caroline Crew (Daniel) Roebuck, Michael (Abi) Bridge, Carl Johnson, Melissa Crew, Kathryn Walcutt, Christopher (Sarah) Johnson and Nathan (Brandi) Johnson; and five great-grandchildren. Also surviving are sisters, Victoria Bowes of Midland, Clarissa (Ronald) Lowry of Cincinnati, Ohio, Charlotte Maxson of Midland; sister-in-law, Eleanor Bowes of Strongsville, Ohio; and brother-in-law, Dr. Robert Bridge of Scottsdale, Ariz. and Midland.Sylvia's family is thankful to the loving staff at King's Daughters Home for her exceptional care over the past five years. She had many friends there. A celebration of Sylvia's life will be scheduled at a later date. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Memorial Presbyterian Church Presbyterian Women or Midland King's Daughters Home. Arrangements for Sylvia have been entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Directors.