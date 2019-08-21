Tammy M. (Groulx) Miller, 58, of Sanford, passed away Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 at MidMichigan Medical Center, Midland, The daughter of Ronald F. and Donna L. (Gillette) Groulx was born in Bay City, Sept. 16, 1960. She enjoyed hunting, fishing, weeding her garden, reading, bird watching, loved animals of all kinds, girls' weekend, but most of all being with her family.
Surviving is her husband of 20 years, Rodney L. Miller, whom she married on July 29, 1999; children, Gary Raynak, Eric Miller, Andrea Miller and Rachael Miller; grandson, Rory Miller; parents, Ron and Donna Groulx; siblings, Rick Groulx, Dawn (Rollie) Groulx, Donnie (Ann) Groulx, Sue (Raymond) Murphy, Ronnie (Linda) Groulx; mother-in-law, Nancy Sutterfield and partner Charles Fishtorn; father and mother-in-law, Jerald and Sally Miller; brothers-in-law, Mitchell (Jennifer) Miller, Richard (Tracy) Sutterfield; many aunts, uncles and cousins. Tammy was preceded in death by her father in law, Lenn Sutterfield.
Family will receive friends on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at Wilson MILLER Funeral Home with cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be offered to the Edenville Township Fire Department. Personal messages of condolence maybe offered to the family at www.wilson-miller.com