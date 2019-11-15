Terri L. Leigeb, 71, of Midland, died unexpectedly Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit. She was born Aug. 5, 1948 in Urbana, Ill., daughter of the late Gene C. and June E. (Ester) Alvis. Terri graduated from Breckenridge High School and then began working for Chemical Bank in the trust department. She then went to work for Woodcrest Elementary School, retiring after 21 years. Terri was an avid bingo player and also spent time as a roadie for her husband Robert's band, the Borderline Band. Throughout the years, Terri made many friends and she will be missed by them all.



She is survived by her husband, Robert M. Leigeb; son, Jory Leigeb; daughter, Brooke Leigeb all of Midland; and her two very special grandchildren, Ayden and Addyson. Terri is also survived by her brother, Dennis (Lana) Alvis of Merrill; brothers-in-law, Thomas (Diane) Leigeb of Auburn and Michael (Becky) Leigeb of Kingston; sisters-in-law, Sandy Leigeb and Martha (Dave) Smith all of Midland; and several nieces and nephews.



Funeral and committal services will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Chapel, 1200 W. Wheeler St. Terri's family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 12 p.m. until the time of service. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Woodcrest Elementary School Library.