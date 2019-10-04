Terry J. Eastman, 69, of Midland, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 at the Toni and Trish House in Auburn. The son of the late Richard J. and Margaret A. (Beebe) Eastman Sr. was born in Midland, Oct. 4, 1949 where he was raised, educated and was a 1968 graduate of Bullock Creek High School. Terry was semi-retired and owner of Eastman Auto Body Shop, enjoyed doing many small jobs and projects as long as he was able. He was a Scout leader for Weblos 3707, a member of the Promise Keepers, Floyd Church of God where he was very active with the Men's Club, head usher, and on the Out Reach Committee. He was a Total Gearhead Classic Care Restorer, enjoyed going to classic car shows, camping, fishing and spending time with his family. Terry was also an avid Trump supporter.
Surviving is his wife of 37 years, the former Dixie M. Neal, whom he married on June 18, 1982; children, Matthew S. (Cindy) Eastman of Homosassa, Fla., Anthony O. (Janice) Eastman of Daytona Beach, Fla., Caleb D. (Allison) Eastman of East Granby, Conn., Wyatt A. Eastman of Meridian, Miss., Ethan J. Eastman fiancé Brittany Wilkins of Savanah, Ga.; grandchildren, Willow, Isaiah, Caleb Daniel "CJ," Aaron Eastman; sisters, Sherry (Art) Hodge, Penny (Don) Curtis, Tina (Ron) Garrett. In addition to his parents, Terry was preceded in death by his brother, Richard J. Eastman Jr.
Funeral services for Terry will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 at Floyd Church of God with the Rev. Steve Gulick will officiating. Interment will be in Porter Township Cemetery at a later date. The family will receive guests at Wilson MILLER Funeral Home, 4210 N. Saginaw Road on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. and at the church on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Memorial contribution may be offered to the Toni and Trish House or the organization of your choice. Personal messages of condolence maybe offered to the family at www.wilson-miller.com