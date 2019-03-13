Terry L. Horden, 72, of Midland, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019 at MidMichigan Medical Center, Midland. The daughter of the late Francis M. and Rosemary (Maloney) Lashuay was born in Midland, June 13, 1946 where she was raised educated and a graduate of Midland High School class of 1964. Terry had been employed with Dow Corning Corp. until retiring in 1994. She then went on to work at Ford Motor, Aegis Environmental and Great Lakes Safety Training. Terry enjoyed working in her garden, feeding the wild life around her home, doing crafts but most of all attending her grandchildren's sporting events and activities.
Surviving is her son, Craig (Beth) Lewis of South Haven; daughter, Mary (Terry) Shudarkof Midland; four grandchildren, Michelle and Kyle Lewis, Allison and Madison Shudark; brother, Ken Lashuay; sisters, Patricia Gruber, Debbie Zelezney; many nieces and nephews.
Funeral and committal services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Wilson MILLER Funeral Home with the Rev. Lisa Cook of Sanford United Methodist Church officiating. Interment will be in Homer Township Cemetery. The family will receive guests at the funeral home on Friday from 4-7 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Memorials may be offered to A.L.S. or the organization of one's choice. Personal messages of condolence may be offered at www.wilson-miller.com