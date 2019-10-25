Mrs. Thelma Mae Pohoda (née Locke) died peacefully in her home, Oct. 23, 2019 in Midland at the age of 96.



Thelma was born July 12, 1923, in Midland, to Roland and Flossie Locke. She graduated from Midland High School in 1942. Just prior to graduation, Midland County Clerk Ben Voorhees hired her to help him set up the county's rationing board during World War II. She married Michael Pohoda in 1944, just days before he left for the Army. During her married life, Thelma visited all 50 states and 17 foreign countries. Thelma retired from The Dow Chemical Co. in 1983 after 20 years in the foreign patent department.



Thelma is survived by her children, Linda Mogg, David Pohoda, and Barbara (Thomas) Hurley; son-in-law, Roger Kleiner; grandchildren, Amy Beth (Mogg) Taylor, Lynette (Mogg) and Mark Moyer, Nathaniel and Dee-Ann Hurley, Dr. Jessica (Hurley) and Matthew Grace, Michael Pohoda, Kristina (Pohoda) and Thomas Bayle, Ashley (Kleiner) and Gregg Shimp, and Derek Kleiner; 14 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Denise Locke; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Susan (Pohoda) Kleiner; son-in-law, Elmer Mogg; brothers, Clayton Locke and Gayland Locke; mother and father-in-law, Peter and Pauline Pohoda; and sister and brother-in-law, Emilie and Walter Tyslicki. The family would like to give a special thank you to Heartland Hospice for the excellent care they gave Thelma.



The funeral Liturgy will take place at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 3109 Swede Ave. Father Rob Howe will officiate with the rite of committal to follow in Midland Cemetery. Thelma's family will receive friends at Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 W. Wheeler St., on Sunday from 3-7 p.m. and at the church on Monday from 9 a.m. until the time of the Liturgy. Those panning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider .