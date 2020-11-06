Thelma Nathanson

Thelma Nathanson, 83, died peacefully in her home in Tucson, Arizona on November 3, 2020 surrounded by family.

Born in Midland, Michigan, Thelma was happily married for over 60 years to her late husband, Gerald Nathanson. She was the beloved mother of Rick Nathanson, Sharon Shi, and Joyce Sinclair; mother-in-law to Stephanie Nathanson; and proud grandmother to nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Thelma lived a tremendously full life where her profound generosity and compassion touched the lives of so many. She was a worldwide traveler and had an uncanny ability to make lifelong friends wherever she went. She had a keen eye for design and filled many beautiful homes with joy and love. She loved to cook and bake and she enjoyed traveling, reading, calligraphy and long conversations with friends and family.

Thelma was extremely philanthropic. She was a founder of a temple in Midland, Michigan, member of the board of Jewish Federation in Miami and active in Cystic Fibrosis, Hadassah and many more charities over her life. She started a high school in Israel, where she was active in fundraising, and supported the Tucson Hebrew Academy and Jewish Federation of Southern Arizona's Leaf fund which helps families in need. She was also involved in multiple entrepreneurial ventures.

Thelma was an incredible wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend and she will be deeply missed. For many years she cared for her mother Helen and brother Sam who are buried beside her. More than a mother, grandmother, aunt or cousin, she was a life-long friend who could always be counted upon to keep a secret and provide support.

In lieu of flowers, please direct memorial donations to the Jewish Federation of Southern Arizona's Leaf program.



