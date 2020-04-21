Theodore K. "Ted" Kudich
Theodore K. "Ted" Kudich, age 69 of Midland, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Woodland Hospice House in Mount Pleasant.
Born in Midland on December 21, 1950, Ted was the son of the late Theodore A. and Ida B."Deanie" (Grasley) Kudich. He graduated from Bullock Creek High School in 1969 and attended Central Michigan University.
Ted lived and worked in the Midland area and later spent several years in Okeechobee, Florida. "Home" was always Midland, though, and he returned permanently in 2012. Ted enjoyed time spent in the outdoors. He was entertaining and had a keen wit. In his earlier years he enjoyed performing with the Midland Theatre Guild.
He is survived by his sisters, Kristy (William) Holey of Midland and Connie (Tony) Bonaccio of Shelburne, VT. He also leaves niece Amanda (Greg) Theunick and nephews Billy (Anne) Holey; Tim Holey; and Ben and Nick Bonaccio.
Ted's family wishes to thank the Senior Services of Midland County for their dedicated support over recent years. Thank you also to the medical professionals for the skilled and kind care they provided during his recent illness.
A special heartfelt thank you is extended to the staff at Woodland Hospice House who, in this time of pandemic, stepped in for loved ones who weren't able to be with Ted. Their assurances over the phone that "Ted is still Ted" were very comforting to his family. We will be ever grateful for the warm care and compassion they offered Ted.
A private service of remembrance will be held at a later date with internment in Midland City Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of Wilson MILLER Funeral Home.
Published in Midland Daily News on Apr. 21, 2020