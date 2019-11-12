Theodore D. "Ted" McBride, 87, of Midland, and formerly of Harrison, died Tuesday morning, Nov. 5, 2019 at his residence in Midland. He was born Sept. 28, 1932 in Brookfield, Ohio, son of the late Myron D. and Gladys (Rieser) McBride. He proudly served his country with the U.S. Army in Korea. On May 29, 1965 he married the former Marion Garber, she preceded him in death. He was employed by Bell Telephone Company and AT&T as a lineman and consultant for many years. Ted was a faithful member of Trinity Lutheran Church and St. Timothy Lutheran Church. He was active with the mission's trips in the church. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, computers and building clocks.



Surviving him is his brother, Dick (Darlene) McBride; niece, Connie (Shuey) Wolfe; sister-in-law, Jean McBride; and many dear friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Harry McBride; sister, Pat Radichevich and longtime companion, Constance Havel Giraud



A memorial service for Ted will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 3701 Jefferson Ave. With the Rev. Gerald Ferguson officiating. Ted's family will receive friends at Trinity Lutheran Church on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider Trinity Lutheran Church, 3701 Jefferson Ave., Midland, MI 48640 or St. Timothy Lutheran Church, 2417 Abbott Road, Midland, MI 48642.