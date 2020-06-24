Theodore R. Martin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Theodore's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Theodore R. Martin
Theodore R. Martin, 91, passed away June 6, 2020 at Edenbrook Nursing Home. Ted was born May 6, 1929, in Rockford, Ill.. He is the son of the late Frank A. Martin and Maude (Gore) Calkins. He moved to Edenbrook Home in 2020 due to some medical issues. He made friends at the home and led a very active social life. Ted married Irene May Ordiway on Jan. 24, 1948, in Midland. They divorced on Nov. 17, 1950. Two children have not been located that may have resulted in this union. Ted claimed to be estranged from his family.
He is survived by many nieces and nephews in the Midland area; and a cousin Harold Lee Gore in Green Bay, Wis. Also, Ted leaves behind a very special friend, Judy Duca.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Daily News on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved