Theresa A. Hoggard
Theresa Ann Hoggard, 82, of Midland, passed away peacefully Oct. 17, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born in January 1938 in Onawa, Iowa, to George and Catherine. In May of 1959, she married the love of her life, Robert L. Hoggard. He preceded her in death in 2004.
Theresa was an excellent cook, a baker, an artist and craftswoman. She and Robert loved to travel the United States together and with the company of their children and grandchildren.
Theresa is survived by her three children, Cynthia (Steven) Boyer, Michial (Terri) Hoggard and Suzette (Mark) Grulke; her five grandchildren, Andrew (Chrissy) McMillian, Erica (Ryan) Good-Thornton, Jacob (Erin) Hoggard, Tessa Hoggard and Justine Scott; and her 14 great-grandchildren, Abby, Ahna, Eli, Joey, Noah, Emma, Rylee, Zackary, Wyatt, Maverick, Braden, Harper, Reese and Ellie. Theresa is also survived by many brother, sisters, nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved deeply. In Heaven, she was met the welcoming arms of her husband; parents; sister, Arlene; and brother, Rollen.
To celebrate Theresa's life, a small graveside service with close family has taken place in Jerome Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions in memory of Theresa may be directed to Brian's House 664 W. Nebobish Road, Essexville, MI 48732. Arrangements are under the care of Wilson MILLER Funeral Home. Personal messages of condolence may be offered to www.wilson-miller.com