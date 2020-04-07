Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theresa Braley. View Sign Service Information Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home - Midland 1200 W. Wheeler St Midland , MI 48640 (989)-631-2292 Send Flowers Obituary

Theresa Braley

Theresa Braley, 92, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 4, 2020 at K & K Foster Care in Midland where she received wonderful care. She was born July 26, 1927 in Hamtramck, Mich. to Frank and Cecelia (Gennrich) Wilkie. Theresa married Arthur E. Braley on June 15, 1946. They purchased their farm in 1952 on Middle Road in Hope, and remained there all their lives.

Theresa is survived by her daughter, Barbara of Liberty, Ky.; sons, Arthur "Lucky" (Mary) of Pinellas Park, Fla., Andrew (Anne) of High Springs, Fla., Roy "Tony" (Mary) of Murfreesboro, Tenn., Mike (Cathy) of Newberry, Fla.; 23 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, JoAnn (Wilkie) Koval of Hope; and several beloved nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur; son, Dwight "Jody"; sisters and brothers-in-law, Lorraine (Walt) Merryman and Clara (Gene) Reyntens; brothers, Anthony "Tony" Wilkie and Joseph Wilkie; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Bessie (Charles) Boman, Margaret (Don) Shultz, Nora (George) Lowman, and Mary (Vern) Granger.

Theresa raised a large family with love and devotion. She was always willing to sacrifice and to help in any way she could. Theresa was known to have literally anything you needed in her purse. She loved shopping for gifts for all her family and friends and to always find the thing that was just right. Theresa sent cards, letters and treats for all occasions and was famous for her chocolate cake and macaroni salad at every family gathering. We knew it would come, and it always did. She loved all things pink, crocheting, bingo, German Shepherds, and black cats she named Tippy. Theresa was good at so many things and very thrifty. She was a hard worker at home, on the farm and later at the Edenville Restaurant where she worked for several years. She could always be counted on to help at church, and along with Aunt Lorraine would take care of the snacks and drinks at Vacation Bible School each year. Theresa was always taking pictures; her sideways shots were legendary. She spent many a day on the back of a motorcycle with Art including two round trips to California. Her older model Cadillacs were her trademark. One of her favorite stories was the memory of playing in the woods on the farm that she would later purchase and raise her family on. She was a remarkable woman. We all learned a lot from her, and she will be dearly missed.

There will be no funeral service at this time due to the constraints of the pandemic. A graveside committal will be given by Floyd Andrick at New Hope Cemetery in Hope. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Hope Township Cemetery Chapel Fund. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Directors.





