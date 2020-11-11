Therese NowakTherese C. Nowak, 79, of Midland, died Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at the University of Michigan Hospital after a brief illness.She was born November 9, 1941 in Bay City, the daughter of the late, Theodore and Mary (Ludwig) Nowak. She graduated from Midland High School in 1959. Therese continued her education at Saginaw Valley State University receiving both her bachelor and master's degrees. Therese worked for The Dow Chemical Company in Computer Research and retired after 36 years of service in 1993. She was a life-time member of St. Brigid of Kildare Catholic Church. After her retirement she volunteered with Meals on Wheels and at St Brigid Catholic Church with many tasks including Helping Hands program. She enjoyed traveling the world, playing cards, being at her cottage on Lake 13 in Farwell, and spending time with family and friends.Surviving are her brothers and sisters: Mary (Clarence) Wentworth of Clare, Father Andrew Nowak of Bay City, Daniel (Linda) Nowak of Buckeye, AZ, Bernadette (Dave) Gromaski of Jones Creek, TX, Kathy (Steve) Davis of Midland, and David Nowak of Midland; twenty nieces and nephews, many great-nieces and nephews, and four great-great nieces and nephew.The Funeral Liturgy will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020 from the St. Brigid of Kildare Catholic Church in Midland. Father Andy Booms will officiate with committal services to follow in the New Calvary Cemetery. Therese's family will receive friends at the Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 West Wheeler St. in Midland on Friday from 4-8 p.m. and at the church on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Liturgy. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider St. Brigid of Kildare Catholic School or Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute for Breast Cancer Research or St. Labre Indian School or the Carter Center.