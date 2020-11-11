1/1
Therese Nowak
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Therese's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Therese Nowak
Therese C. Nowak, 79, of Midland, died Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at the University of Michigan Hospital after a brief illness.
She was born November 9, 1941 in Bay City, the daughter of the late, Theodore and Mary (Ludwig) Nowak. She graduated from Midland High School in 1959. Therese continued her education at Saginaw Valley State University receiving both her bachelor and master's degrees. Therese worked for The Dow Chemical Company in Computer Research and retired after 36 years of service in 1993. She was a life-time member of St. Brigid of Kildare Catholic Church. After her retirement she volunteered with Meals on Wheels and at St Brigid Catholic Church with many tasks including Helping Hands program. She enjoyed traveling the world, playing cards, being at her cottage on Lake 13 in Farwell, and spending time with family and friends.
Surviving are her brothers and sisters: Mary (Clarence) Wentworth of Clare, Father Andrew Nowak of Bay City, Daniel (Linda) Nowak of Buckeye, AZ, Bernadette (Dave) Gromaski of Jones Creek, TX, Kathy (Steve) Davis of Midland, and David Nowak of Midland; twenty nieces and nephews, many great-nieces and nephews, and four great-great nieces and nephew.
The Funeral Liturgy will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020 from the St. Brigid of Kildare Catholic Church in Midland. Father Andy Booms will officiate with committal services to follow in the New Calvary Cemetery. Therese's family will receive friends at the Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 West Wheeler St. in Midland on Friday from 4-8 p.m. and at the church on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Liturgy. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider St. Brigid of Kildare Catholic School or Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute for Breast Cancer Research or St. Labre Indian School or the Carter Center.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Daily News on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home - Midland
1200 W. Wheeler St
Midland, MI 48640
(989) 631-2292
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved