Thomas A. LangThomas A. Lang, 88 of Sanford, died Tuesday afternoon, July 7, 2020 at MidMichigan Medical Center–Midland. He was born Sept. 14, 1931 in Flint, son of the late Charles and Mary (Welsh) Lang. Tom grew up in Millington and graduated from Millington High School in 1950. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving during the Korean War and attained the rank of radarman second class. While in the Navy, Tom married the former Georgia Roth on July 11, 1953. After his honorable discharge in 1954, Tom began working for AC Spark Plug as a tinsmith apprentice. He worked his way up in the company first as a foreman and finally as a plant engineer retiring after 31 years. Tom always liked to keep busy and did so by building and remodeling the homes they lived in. He loved the lake life on Lake Ponemah and Sandford Lake. Tom was the captain of his pontoon and ferried many rides with his grandchildren as his first mates. He also enjoyed the beach while wintering in Englewood, Fla. with Georgia for 18 years. Keeping his family heritage alive, he was an avid golfer and even found his way to Scotland to visit where his parents grew up, outside of the Highlands. Tom and Georgia also went on many cruises to various locations. He was a great man of faith and an active member of Our Savior Lutheran Church. Tom has now made it home and he can finally enjoy his nightly Manhattan once again.He is survived by his wife of nearly 67 years, Georgia Lang; children, Vicki (Denny) Spear, Rhonda (Dave) Topczewski and John (Cindy Wickman) Lang; grandchildren, Michael (Ann Sweeney) Spear, Steven Spear, Jennie (Scott) Simons, Tom (Gina Cavalco) Topczewski and Robert Ballard; great-grandchildren, Sadie Spear and Lucy Simons; sister, Mary Rowland; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his brother, Charles Lang; sister, Irene Konrad; and grandson, Jeff Topczewski.Cremation has taken place and memorial services will be scheduled for a later date at Our Savior Lutheran Church. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Fallen and Wounded Soldiers Fund or Our Savior Lutheran Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Directors.