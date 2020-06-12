Thomas Blaine Craig

On Saturday, April 11, 2020, Thomas Blaine Craig passed away at the age of 88 from natural causes.

Tom was born on Dec. 30, 1931 in Turtle Creek, Pa., the only child of Blaine Albert Craig and Phoebe O'Shell Craig.

After receiving a basketball scholarship to Carnegie Institute of Technology (now Carnegie Mellon University), Tom went on to excel in varsity football, basketball and golf. He was named CIT's Varsity Athlete of the Year 1952-53.

In 1953, Tom earned his B.S. degree in metallurgical engineering and accepted an offer as sales trainee with The Dow Chemical Co. He volunteered for the military in 1954 and served two years with the Army Ordnance Corps in Fort Monmouth, N.J.

Tom married LaVerne Wagner Craig on Nov. 20, 1954, and together they raised their three children: Sharon, Blaine and Stacy.

In his fulfilling 38 year career with Dow Chemical, Tom moved up through numerous positions, with his last position being VP of Corporate Accounts and Sales Administration. He and LaVerne retired in 1990 to Rancho Murieta, Calif. to be closer to all three of their children.

Tom remained an athlete his entire life, taking up skiing with the family, tennis when his two younger children began playing and jogging. But his true passion was golf. A highlight of his retirement was hitting his age (76)!

Tom is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, LaVerne; his three children, six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

He always said, "I have been blessed with a wonderful life" and we were so blessed to have him in ours. He adored his children, their spouses and all the extended family…never happier than when we were all together.

A celebration of life will be planned in the future in Monterey, Calif. for family.



