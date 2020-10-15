1/1
Thomas Dean Shannon
1954 - 2020
Thomas D. Shannon, 66, of Midland, passed away Oct. 10, 2020. He was born Aug. 17, 1954 to the late Charles and Annette (McKinney) Shannon.
Thomas was a proud Eagle Scout and a graduate of Arthur Hill High School class of 1974 where he was a proud member of the Arthur Hill Band, he then attended Ferris State College for two years. He spent many of his adult years doing sound design and sales for different industries in the mid-Michigan area. In his later years Thomas worked in different industries for security and alarm systems. He enjoyed camping and sports, especially baseball and football. He loved his dogs, his friends and his family most of all.
Thomas is survived by his children, Jaclyn (Chris) Johnson, Sean Shannon, Austin Shannon; and grandchildren, Jeffrey Shannon and Jessie Johnson. He was preceded in death by one brother, Steven Shannon.
Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held in May 2021 and we will update you per social media. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Humane Society of Midland County or the Midland County Pit Stop.
Smith-Miner Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Shannon family; to share a special memory, visit www.smithminer.com



Published in Midland Daily News on Oct. 15, 2020.
