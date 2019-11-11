Thomas H. Kelsey, 83, of Midland died Friday morning, Nov. 8, 2019 at the MidMichigan Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family. He was born Dec. 2, 1935 in Alma, son of the late Earl and Florence (Welch) Kelsey. Tom attended Sanford schools, and honorably served his country in the United States Air force. On December 3, 1955 he married the former Virginia Finney at the Homer United Methodist Church. He was employed by The Dow Chemical Company as an operator for thirty-two years, retiring in 1995. After his retirement he went on to work for the Midland County Parks as everyone's favorite Sanford Lake ranger for thirteen years. Tom was a faithful member of the Meridian Church of God for sixty years, where he served as a member of the board.



Tom and Virginia traveled extensively, enjoying winters in south Texas and taking the family to Disney. He loved spending time with family, going hunting, fishing, camping, and writing poems for his grandchildren. He also had a deep love of music, spending time in different bands and as music director at the church. He was a loving and caring man that also could be a bit of a jokester.



Tom will be missed by his wife of sixty-four years, Virginia; children, Doreen (Joseph Menke) Bussey, Thomas J. (Mary) Kelsey, Dawn Anger, Darby (Greg) Roebuck, Timothy Kelsey, and Thad Kelsey; twenty-two grandchildren; thirty great-grandchildren; four brothers and four sisters. He is also survived by his beloved beagle, Nippy. In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters.



Services celebrating Tom's life will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 at the Meridian Church of God, 2130 N. Meridian Rd, Sanford, MI 48657, with visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Pastor Kevin Tippen will officiate, with graveside burial rites in Jerome Township Cemetery. Full Military Honors will be presented by the Midland Area Veterans at the church following the service. Family will receive friends at the Ware Smith Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 W. Wheeler Street in Midland on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.



Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Meridian Church of God .