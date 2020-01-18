Thomas E. Krueger, 83, of Midland, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family, Jan. 16, 2020.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 at Smith
-Miner Funeral Home with Heartland Hospice Chaplain, Doug Bassett officiating. Friends may visit with the family at Smith-Miner Funeral Home on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. and on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
