Thomas Krueger

Smith-Miner Funeral Home
2700 W Wackerly St
Midland, MI
48640
(989)-832-8844
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Obituary
Thomas E. Krueger, 83, of Midland, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family, Jan. 16, 2020.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 at Smith-Miner Funeral Home with Heartland Hospice Chaplain, Doug Bassett officiating. Friends may visit with the family at Smith-Miner Funeral Home on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. and on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

Published in Midland Daily News on Jan. 18, 2020
