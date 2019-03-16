Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas L. Laughton Sr.. View Sign





Thomas worked at Midland Area Garages as a body man for 14 years. He then worked as a custodian at Midland Public Schools for 28 years. He was also a co-partner in Tom and Jerry's Body Shop. He enjoyed playing the drums in a band, playing guitar, camping, hunting, country music and puttering on his 1929 hotrod.



Thomas is survived by his wife, Linda; children, Tammie (Mike) Laughton, Thomas Laughton Jr., Kenneth (Lisa) Laughton; grandchildren, Heather (Nick) Lovell, Amanda Morgenstern, James (Ashleigh) Laughton, Jeffrey, Jessica, Matthew, Jessie, Eric (Maiden), Alexander Laughton; great-grandchildren, Zaiden, Rowyn, Azaaria, Asher and Guen. He is also survived by his siblings, Jaqueline Jasman, Charles (Rebecca) Laughton; and in-laws, Deanna Laughton, John Tripp, Julie (Timothy) Metzger, Benneta Allen and Darlene Woodcock; many nieces and nephews; and his beloved pets, Dixie Belle, Sammy, Whiskers and Tigger.



Thomas was preceded in death by his brothers, Richard Laughton, Gerald Laughton and James Laughton; sister, Carol Moore; and in-laws, John (Lillian) Tripp, Larry Tripp, Paul Woodcock, Betty Laughton, Deanna Laughton and Marjorie Laughton.



A funeral service will be held at



Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Humane Society of Midland County or to the family in his name.



